In A First, Union Law Secretary Appointed Delhi High Court Judge: Report

In a first, a Union Law Secretary has been appointed as a judge of a high court.

According to the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, Union Law Secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta has been elevated as a judge of the Delhi High Court, reported news agency PTI.

Mr Mendiratta was a judicial officer in Delhi when he was made the Law Secretary in October 2019.

Even that was a first when a serving district and sessions judge was made the Union Law Secretary.

Besides Mr Mendiratta, three other judicial officers - Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma and Sudhir Kumar Jain - have also been elevated as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The Department of Justice tweeted about the fresh appointments today.



