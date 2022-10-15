In A First, Madhya Pradesh Medical Colleges To Teach MBBS Course In Hindi

Though Hindi textbooks will be available along with English ones, technical terms will remain in English.

Three MBBS subjects - anatomy, physiology, and biochemistry - will be taught in Hindi to first-year students in all 13 government medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh. Union Home minister Amit Shah will launch medical education in Hindi in the state by releasing translated MBBS first-year books in Bhopal on October 16.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that it will change the perception that medical and engineering courses can't be learnt and taught in Hindi.

"This is a step in putting into practice the idea that one can move ahead in life through education in Hindi medium too. It's the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the medium of education should be in one's mother tongue," he said.

For Hindi translation of books, a well-organised curriculum was prepared by duly constituting a Hindi cell 'Mandar' in February this year at Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal. The task force comprises experts from the medical field. 97 medical college teachers, and experts brainstormed for more than 5,568 hours.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said that Hindi books will be available along with English ones, but the technical words will remain in English.

"Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in the country to start medical education in Hindi. The pilot project of MBBS course in Hindi will start from Gandhi Medical College. From the current session itself, anatomy, physiology, and bio-chemistry will be taught in Hindi in the first year of MBBS in all 13 government medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, it will be implemented in MBBS second year also in the next session," he said.

Mr Sarang also said that there would be no special course or classroom for those students studying in the Hindi language.

"The classroom, students, and the lecturers would remain the same, and only those students who face difficulty in understanding the lectures and books in English would have the facility to understand the subject in their own language. Three books of main subjects in MBBS first year have been transliterated, by using the same terminology used in English language, he added.

Budhram Meena, Sahiba Khatoon, and Rachna Yadav are in MBBS first year. Speaking to NDTV, all of them said Hindi textbooks will surely help the students in learning and explaining the answers.

Antara Lahiri, a final year student, said, "It's a good initiative. It's a tedious process, but will certainly help students. However, we will have to see how they will translate books written by foreign authors. Overall it's a good idea as we have seen many of our batch mates struggled because of English".