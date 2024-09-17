Chhatisgarh To Become Next State To Offer MBBS Course In Hindi

Following the footsteps of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh is now planning to introduce MBBS course in Hindi. The decision was announced by state chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Speaking to reporters at his residence on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas', Sai said his government was happy to implement PM Modi's vision to impart medical education in Hindi which he had expressed during a rally in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.



The MBBS course in Chhattisgarh will be offered in Hindi from the ongoing academic session.



"The move will benefit students from rural areas since they mostly come from Hindi medium schools and face difficulty in medical courses despite being talented due to the use of English language. Studying in Hindi will strengthen their basics, help them develop a deep understanding of the subject and make them good doctors," Sai asserted.

Madhya Pradesh had become the first state in the country to introduce textbooks in Hindi for MBBS course. On October 16, 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students as part of the ambitious project of the state government to impart medical education in the language.



After Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand had become the second state in the country to bring such an initiative. Uttarakhand had announced earlier to introduce MBBS courses in Hindi in the state's medical colleges.



Bihar government had also decided to offer Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) courses in Hindi. The new Hindi course in Bihar would to follow the AIIMS Delhi syllabus for students who pass the NEET UG 2024 exam.

