In A First, Judge From Manipur Recommended For Elevation To Supreme Court

The two judges are recommended for elevation as there are two vacancies in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommends Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh and Acting Chief of Madras High Court R Mahadevan for elevation to the top court.

On appointment, Justice Nongmeikapam Singh will be the first judge from the State of Manipur to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.

"His appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court will provide representation to the North-East, and in particular he will be the first judge from the State of Manipur to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court," stated the resolution of Collegium.

Collegium consisted of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant, and Hrishikesh Roy.

The resolution stated, "Justice Singh has an impeccable record, both in judicial capacity and in terms of the work which has been rendered by him on the administrative side, as the Chief Justice of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Considering the candidature of Justice N Kotiswar Singh in terms of his judicial performance, administrative acumen, integrity and merit, the Collegium is of the view that he is eminently suitable for being appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court."

Justice Mahadevan, judge of the Madras High Court, is presently the Acting Chief Justice.

"Being conversant with the work of Justice Mahadevan on the judicial side and as a senior judge of the High Court, the Collegium is of the view that he is eminently suitable for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court," added the Collegium.

It further said that Justice Mahadevan belongs to a backward community from the State of Tamil Nadu and his appointment will bring diversity to the Bench.

The Collegium has taken due note of the fact that Justice Mahadevan ranks third in the order of presently serving judges of the Madras High Court including the judges who have been posted as Chief Justices outside the Madras High Court, resolution stated.

"At this stage, the Collegium has given precedence to the candidature of Justice Mahadevan in order to give representation to the backward community. For the above reasons, the Collegium is of the view that he is suitable and fit for being appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court," it added.

The two judges are recommended for elevation as there are two vacancies in the Supreme Court. Justice Aniruddha Bose retired on April 10, 2024 and the Justice AS Bopanna retired on May 19, 2024.

