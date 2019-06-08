In A First, Ferry Service To Connect India And Maldives

PM Narendra Modi and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih met in Maldives today.

India and the Maldives have agreed to launch a ferry service connecting the two countries as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih emphasised the need to improve connectivity.

The two leaders have directed officials to expeditiously work towards starting a regular passenger-cum-cargo ferry service between Kerala's Kochi and the Maldivian capital Male via Kulhudhuffushi atoll.

The initiative, which is expected to boost tourism, was announced during PM Modi's two-day state visit to the Maldives. The distance between Kochi and Male is about 700 km, and between Kochi and Kulhudhuffushi atoll is 500 km.

Addressing the Maldivian Parliament, PM Modi said: "I am particularly happy that we have agreed upon a ferry service between the two countries".

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the two sides for the establishment of passenger and cargo services by sea.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the ferry service was discussed between Prime Minister Modi and President Solih. "This is the first time we are going to begin passenger cum cargo services directly connecting the Indian mainland with the Maldives from Kochi via Kulhudhuffushi to Male," Mr Gokhale said.

"Both the leaders emphasised the need to improve connectivity between the two countries through the establishment of enabling infrastructure and in this regard, directed their concerned officials to expeditiously work towards starting a regular passenger-cum-cargo ferry service between Kochi and Kulhudhuffushi and Male," The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

This is PM Modi's first foreign visit after his re-election as Prime Minister, reflecting the importance India attaches to its "Neighbourhood First" policy.