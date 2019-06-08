Will Empower, Not Undermine Partners, Says PM Modi In Male: Top Quotes

PM Modi is in Maldives for his first offcial foreign visit since elections.

Male: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the Maldives Parliament on his first foreign visit since he took office for the second time. After a grand welcome in Male, PM Modi met Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. During a press conference after the meeting, PM Modi said Maldives is a close partner of India and has stood by its side in tough times. As a friendly gesture, PM Modi also presented a cricket bat signed by the Indian team to the Maldives President. PM Modi was also conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen".