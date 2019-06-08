Will Empower, Not Undermine Partners, Says PM Modi In Male: Top Quotes

PM Modi is in Maldives for his first offcial foreign visit since elections.
Male: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the Maldives Parliament on his first foreign visit since he took office for the second time. After a grand welcome in Male, PM Modi met Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. During a press conference after the meeting, PM Modi said Maldives is a close partner of India and has stood by its side in tough times. As a friendly gesture, PM Modi also presented a cricket bat signed by the Indian team to the Maldives President. PM Modi was also conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen".
Here are the top ten quotes from PM Modi's address in Maldives Parliament:
I am honoured and delighted to be in the Maldives Parliament today. Your gesture, to invite me as speaker, has touched the heart of every Indian and made them proud.
The Parliament of Maldives is not just a building made of bricks and stones. It is a place of democratic energy, where the heartbeats of the nation echo in your views and voices
Maldives has shown the world that it is ultimately the people who win. It has set an example for democracy for world.
The relations between India and Maldives are older than history. Our cultures have flourished with the power of these waves. Our relationships have been blessed by the depths of the ocean.
India has always stood by Maldives, during the 2004 tsunami or the recent water crisis. We are proud of being able to help you in tough times
Melting glaciers and rising sea levels have become a threat to countries like the Maldives, but it has taken several initiatives for sustainable development.
The Indo-Pacific region is our lifeline. It is the key to our shared future in every sense.
India will not use its power and capabilities only for its own prosperity and security but also to develop the potential of other countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
India's development partnership is to empower the people, not to undermine them. We will not increase their dependence on us or to put the impossible burden of debt on the shoulders of future generations