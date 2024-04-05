In Poll Manifesto, Congress Invokes Rabindranath Tagore's Poem To Win Back Voters

The Congress election manifesto was released from the AICC headquarters today

Invoking Rabindranath Tagore's "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high", the Congress Friday made a fervent appeal to people to repose faith in the party in the Lok Sabha polls and promised greater freedom, faster growth and justice for all.

In the election manifesto the Congress released from the AICC headquarters here, the party alleged that the last 10 years of the BJP-NDA government have been marked by exaggeration and publicity rather than substance and performance.

"The economy has registered less-than-satisfactory growth. Widespread unemployment, high inflation and falling consumption have debilitated even this modest growth. While the poor and the middle classes have been hit below the belt, the atmosphere in the country has become hate-filled and divisive," the party alleged under the rubric 'Appeal'.

The Congress also claimed that constitutional values have been pushed to the background and majoritarianism has taken over.

"Inequalities have widened. Every section of people lives in fear. What India and the Indian people need at this time is a decisive break from the path of the last 10 years. The people yearn to walk on the road of all-round development, equality, equity, freedom and justice. Congress has the capability to provide the leadership to the people to walk on this new road," the manifesto said.

"The lessons of history are there before you. Congress delivered Independence. Congress laid the foundations of democracy. Congress steered the country's economic development through the 1950s and 1960s. Congress governments fought the wars of 1965 and 1971 and protected the sovereignty and integrity of India. Congress brought about a paradigm change in 1991 and ushered in an era of impressive growth," it said.

In the last 10 years, the Congress claimed that it has been the bulwark against illiberalism and authoritarianism.

The party said it has stood with the people in their fight against injustice and oppressive laws.

"Bearing in mind the lessons of history, the Congress appeals to you to repose your faith once again in the Indian National Congress. We promise you greater freedom, faster growth, more equitable development and justice for all. We appeal to you to vote for the 'Hand' symbol and for the candidates of the Indian National Congress," the party said.

"It is time to remind ourselves of Tagore's immortal words in Gitanjali: Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high...Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake," the manifesto concluded.

In the introduction to the manifesto, the party said the 2024 general election presents an opportunity for radically changing the style and substance of governance that has been in evidence in the past decade of "Anyay Kaal (period of injustice)".

"We appeal to you to look beyond religion, language and caste, choose wisely, and install a democratic government that will work for all the people of India. We appeal to you to vote for the Congress," the party said.

