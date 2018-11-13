"People Will Decide If BJP A Dangerous Party": Rajinikanth Clarifies

Rajinikanth had announced his political entry on December 31 last year.

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth's response to whether the BJP is such a "dangerous party" that certain political parties are working towards forming an anti-BJP alliance had left the reporters confused. "They are thinking so... so it must be so," the 67-year-old actor-politician had said.

A day later, the actor's clarification on his remark is equally ambiguous.

"On Monday, I had meant opposition parties believe BJP is dangerous. People will decide if BJP is a dangerous party. If 10 people go against one person, you decide who is stronger," he said today.

Rajinikanth, seen by some as leaning towards the ruling party, had announced his political entry on December 31 last year and made his debut speech in March. Since then, there has been much speculation about his possible political alliances.

"People keep saying the BJP is behind me. That is not true. Only God and the people are behind me," he said and assured his followers that his politics will be "spiritual" and based on "honesty and truthfulness".

Last month, Tamil Nadu's opposition DMK -- which insisted that "spiritual politics" indicated a leaning towards the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- alleged that Rajinikanth is being supported by communal elements.

The Tamil superstar has refrained from sharing his views on the ruling BJP saying "he isn't a complete politician yet".

However, he hasn't shied away from criticising a government decision that he had supported two years ago. He has called demonetisation as an "incorrect move".

"The implementation was flawed. It is a matter that should be discussed in detail," he told reporters.

The actor was among the first to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes with three broad objectives -- black money, corruption and terror funding.