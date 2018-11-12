'Is BJP A Dangerous Party?': Rajinikanth's Baffling Reply To Reporter

The Tamil superstar, one of the supporters of notes ban, today veered from his stance

Actor-politician Rajinikanth, seen by some as leaning towards the BJP, made a cryptic comment today when asked whether the BJP is such a "dangerous party" that an anti-BJP Front is being set up at the national level.

"They are thinking so... so it must be so," replied the 67-year-old actor-politician, who announced his entry to politics last year after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa left a political vacuum in the state.

The Tamil superstar, one of the supporters of notes ban, today veered from his stance. "The implementation was flawed. It is a matter that should be discussed in detail," he told reporters.

Given Rajinikanth's hugely successful film career, there has been much speculation about his possible political alliances. The actor's insistence that he would be practicing "spiritual politics" fed the speculation as much as the BJP's invite to him to join up.

One of the first to raise the issue was his fellow actor-politician Kamal Haasan. Talking about the prospects of an alliance with Rajinikanth, Mr Haasan said it would be "unlikely if his colour is saffron".

Rajinikanth has parried questions on the matter. "People keep saying the BJP is behind me. That is not true. Only God and the people are behind me," he said earlier this year.

Though Rajinikanth has repeatedly clarified that "spiritual politics" means a politics that transcends religion and caste, it has not convinced detractors.

Last month, Tamil Nadu's opposition DMK -- which insisted that "spiritual politics" indicated a leaning towards the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- alleged that Rajinikanth is being supported by communal elements.

The state's ruling AIADMK sees the no-caste no-religion stance as the actor's attempts to prove his secular credentials.