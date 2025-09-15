"Import Of Animals After Valid Permits": Top Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara

There is no irregularity in the transfer of elephants to the Reliance-owned Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre based in Gujarat's Jamnagar, a Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) said today.

"The court is of the opinion that the receipt of animals by the respondent - Vantara - by rescuing them from various situations and housing them in the rescue centre for conservation, and breeding programs have gone through a complex multi-layered multi-jurisdictional statutory approvals, procedure and documentation," said the top court.

The animals were transferred to the facility "only after issuance of valid permits," it said.

The Supreme Court had on August 25 set up a four-member SIT headed by a former top court judge to look into petitions against Vantara alleging irregularities on the basis of reports in the media and social media, besides complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale said: "There are certain things in India that we take pride in and we should not unnecessarily raise hue and cry for everything."

The judges noted that repeated inquiries into the affairs of Vantara following multiple complaints, petitions filed from time to time had ended with findings of "no violation of law" whatsoever.

"Thus, there is apparently no merit in any of the allegations of animal smuggling or laundering," the top court said.

The court underlined that import clearance in India follows various checks and compliance, which are regulated and enforced by multiple statutory authorities, as recorded by the SIT. It is "not open for anyone to go beyond the said permits and to dispute the validity attached to such permits or official acts", said the court.

The court added it will direct government authorities to take suggestions or recommendations on improving the functioning of Vantara.

Welcoming the findings of the SIT, Team Vantara said the "validation of the truth" by the SIT is "not just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself".

"With utmost humility and gratitude, we welcome the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Supreme Court of India. The SIT's report and the Supreme Court's order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara's animal welfare mission were without any basis," Team Vantara said in a statement.

"The validation of the truth by the distinguished and widely respected members of the SIT is not just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself. The SIT's findings and the Apex Court's order give us further strength and encouragement to continue serving with humility and devotion to those who cannot speak for themselves," it added.

On the aspect of welfare standards to be adopted and followed for the conservation and preservation of animals at Vantara, the SIT said after taking "expert opinion it has found that the Vantara facilities exceed prescribed benchmark" and the mortality figures align with the global zoological averages.

"Upon consideration of the entire record, we are more than satisfied that the facilities at Vantara in certain respects exceed the prescribed standards of animal husbandry, veterinary care and welfare as well as the statutory benchmarks laid down by the Central Zoo Authority," said the SIT.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Gujarat, and Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Vantara, claimed when members of the Supreme Court-appointed panel visited Vantara, the entire staff of the centre was at their disposal and everything was shown to them.

"There are certain propriety concerns as to how the animals are being looked after; how do you keep these animals. Large moneys have been spent with experts to develop these, there is some degree of commercial confidentiality," Mr Salve said.

During the hearing, the petitioner CR Jaya Sukin raised objections against Vantara, stating that elephants were being moved to the facility from temples.

However, the court asked why, if animals are acquired and kept safely in certain establishments, should there be any issue.

"How do you say that elephant that has been moved from the temple is not being cared for by Vantara? Otherwise animals are tortured. In temples they misuse them....If the allegation against moving of elephant is in compliance with the law then what's the issue. If somebody wants to acquire an elephant and is willing to comply with all the laws then how is it a problem? Otherwise people use it (animals) for commercial purposes. They use it for Dussehra. In Mysore they do it every year", Justice Mithal said.