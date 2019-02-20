Union Cabinet Approves Implementation Of New Rural Livelihood Scheme

This project under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) will be through loan assistance from the World Bank.

All India | | Updated: February 20, 2019 07:50 IST
Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, approved implementation of National Rural Economic Transformation Project


New Delhi: 

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. on Tuesday approved the implementation of the National Rural Economic Transformation Project (NRETP).

This project under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) will be through loan assistance from the World Bank.

"The technical assistance provided by NRETP and the higher level interventions facilitated by the project will enhance the livelihoods promotion, access to finance and scale-up initiatives on digital finance and livelihood interventions," an official release said.

