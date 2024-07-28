Implement Central Schemes 'In Letter And Spirit', BJP Chief Ministers Told

Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states who participated in the two-day conclave "Mukhyanantri parishad" this week, have been asked not to dilute Central schemes and implement them fully in their character and spirit, as envisaged by the Central government.

States have been asked to work in complete "samanway" or coordination with the Centre, and work together to achieve targets. The Centre's message of welfare and development should be uniformly reflected in the governance of the states, chief ministers have been told.

The meeting, seen as the first collective introspection exercise by the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections, saw participation from 13 chief ministers and 15 deputy chief ministers. In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the BJP faced a setback in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana that are ruled by BJP or NDA.

States have been strictly asked to utilise the funds allocated to them, and not make tweaks to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has specifically asked Chief Ministers to focus on the complete implementation of schemes, utilisation of funds and also work in tandem with the Centre.

"Central schemes are mindfully drafted to benefit deprived sections... states have been asked not to dilute them, make changes to them, and just implement them on ground with full integrity," a source said.

The Centre has at least 46 flagship schemes concerning affordable housing to sanitation and free ration, skilling and scholarship that are implemented across the nation.

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and BJP national organisation secretary BL Santhosh took part in the meeting.

Sources said saturation of Centre's welfare schemes, target of $5 trillion economy, taking development and heritage together were on agenda. Best practices of good governance were also discussed.

Assam's drive for recruitment for government jobs, UP's efforts at digitization of rural records, Bihar's efforts to make coal mining transparent were also discussed.