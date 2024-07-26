'Immense Joy And Pride For India': PM Modi On UNESCO World Heritage Status For Assam's Moidams

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it was a "great win for Assam".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it is a matter of immense joy and pride for India that Assam's Moidams - the mound burial system of the Ahom dynasty - was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "A matter of immense joy and pride for India! The Moidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence to ancestors. I hope more people learn about the great Ahom rule and culture. Glad that the Moidams join the World Heritage List."

The mound burial system of the Ahom dynasty, also known as the Moidams, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List under the category of Cultural Property. The decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC), held in the national capital, Delhi.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is from Assam, said that it is a "big recognition for us".

"...I thank PM Modi on behalf of the people of North East. This again proves that PM Modi continues to serve Assam and North-East and as a result, we got a chance to gain recognition across the world...I also thank the Ahom community and Assam government...," Sonowal said.

The World Heritage Committee is one of the two bodies governing the Convention for the Protection of the World's Cultural and Natural Heritage. It is composed of the representatives of 21 states, elected from the 195 states parties to the Convention.

In the ongoing session, from July 23 to July 25, the committee will examine the state of conservation of the 124 sites already inscribed on the World Heritage List, 57 of which are also on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

Similarly, from July 26 to July 29, the Committee will examine the dossiers of 27 sites proposed for inscription on the World Heritage List. The sites will be examined according to three categories. The three categories are natural, mixed, and cultural.

"The Moidams make it to the UNESCO World Heritage List under the category Cultural Property. A great win for Assam Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, members of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee and the people of Assam."

"The Moidams of Charaideo embody the deep spiritual belief, rich civilisational heritage and architectural prowess of Assam's Tai-Ahom community. Apart from the fact this announcement has been made from the soil of Bharat, its entry also stands out for 2 more reasons," he added in a post on X.

"It is the first time a site from the North East has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage List under the Cultural Category. After Kaziranga and Manas National Parks, it is Assam's 3rd World Heritage Site. I urge all of you to come and experience Awesome Assam," he further said.

The Moidams are the burial mounds of the Ahom kings, queens, and nobles. The word Moidam is derived from the Tai word Phrang-Mai-Dam or Mai-Tam. Phrang-Mai means to put into the grave or to bury and Dam means the spirit of the dead. Though Moidams are found in all the districts of upper Assam, Charaideo, the first capital of the Ahoms was the necropolis of almost all the Ahom Royals. Charaideo is situated 28 km east of Sivasagar. The first king of the Ahoms, Chau-lung Siu-ka-pha, was buried at Charaideo after his death, observing all the Tai-Ahom religious rites and rituals.

