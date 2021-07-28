"Another Severe Covid Wave May Risk Downgrade": IMF's Gita Gopinath

IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath speaks to NDTV on India's growth projection

IMF's Chief Economist, Gita Gopinath speaks to NDTV on downgrading India's growth projection to 9.5 per cent from 12.5 per cent for fiscal 2021-22 - down by three percentage points, following the severe second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. For the current fiscal year, India witnessed the largest drop in growth projections made by IMF, even as the global economic growth rate remains the same at six per cent, according to IMF's latest World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Here are the Highlights of the conversation: