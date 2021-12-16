IMF's Gita Gopinath Speaks To NDTV: Highlights

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath speaks with NDTV 

Here are the highlights:

  • Still making a determination of how severe Omicron is going to be
  • Need to prioritise vaccine deliveries
  • Big demand for booster doses, worried may have lower supplies to less-income countries
  • Challenging times, as for many emerging developing countries like India, while there has been recovery, its not been complete
  • Need to be vigilant on inflation
  • Had an excellent meeting with PM Modi
  • Touched on different issues. climate change etc
  • Worried, if the pandemic goes on, most governments don't have fiscal space to continue to provide large amount of support
  • Interest rates are going to go up in US, advanced economies, important to have good medium term fiscal consolidation plans
  • Been a challenging, exhilarating journey
  • I'm a workaholic, don't complain about being awake at odd hours
  • Given the challenges, felt I'll stay on for longer, these are going to be challenging times
  • Grew up in Mysuru, took my first class in economics at Lady Shri Ram College
  • Important to not put restrictions to vaccine exports, medical equipment
  • Demand for goods has grown strongly at a time when people cannot spend on services
  • People are purchasing online, huge demand trade and that is creating disruption
  • Growth potential for India remains, large, young labour force - challenges on them getting last skills remain
  • Reforms that have been going on is encouraging
  • Privatisation of Air India I think is a very good step
  • Don't think good economics is bad politics
  • Very important to make sure cash transfers to the poor during pandemic- all of that was good economics and I guess good politics too
  • Studied problems that trying to do reforms that are trickier
  • Timing of certain reforms is very important
  • Quite worried on 2 years of no school for children
  • Message to India's Government: Make sure, vaccination happens on a war footing
  • Recovery, we've seen it after Delta but it is not done, not complete- a big gap where India would have been in the absence of the pandemic and where it is...need to clearly communicate how will the fiscal and monetary framework be dealt with
  • Make sure there is enough spending on health, education, infrastructure and on climate change

