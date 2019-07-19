IMA Ponzi Scam Mastermind Mansoor Khan, Back From Dubai, Arrested In New Delhi

Mansoor Khan was believed to be in Dubai after he fled India in June.

Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the main accused in the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after he landed in New Delhi from Dubai at about 1:50 am today. Central agencies had issued a lookout notice against Mr Khan and "persuaded" him to return to India and join the investigation, sources said.

Mansoor Khan had released a video message on Monday, saying that he will return to India within 24 hours. Calling his decision to leave the country "a big mistake", he sought protection of the police.

"I have full faith in Indian judiciary. First of all, leaving India was a big mistake, but circumstances were such that I had to leave. I don't even know where my family is," he had said.

The message came weeks after he released a video telling the Bengaluru police commissioner that he wishes to return to India and expose all those involved in the downfall of his business venture. In the video, released on June 23 - two weeks after the IMA scam broke, he also claimed that "the real culprits" behind the swindle included "big names at the state and central levels". In response, the Bengaluru police said they will guarantee his safety if he returned to the city.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is currently questioning Mansoor Khan, had filed a case of money laundering against IMA Jewels and later summoned the businessman to appear before the central agency's zonal office in Bengaluru on June 24. It had requested the Interpol to issue a Blue Corner Notice, used to locate suspects.

Mansoor Khan, owner of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), which provided investment options keeping with Islamic laws, fled India in June leaving thousands of investors in panic. All he left behind was an audio clip, threatening to commit suicide. In the audio clip, he also talked about officials accepting bribes worth Rs 400 crore and the involvement of Congress legislator Roshan Baig, who has since denied the charge.

More than 30,000 complaints were filed against the firm and many held protests at the Bengaluru Freedom Park. Mansoor Khan has maintained that his financial venture was no Ponzi scheme, and he would do everything in his power to ensure that the investors are compensated.

