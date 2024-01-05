On Dad Tiger Pataudi's Birth Anniversary, Soha Ali Khan Visited One Of His 'Favourite Places'

Soha with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan has shared a heartwarming post on Instagram to mark the birth anniversary of her late father, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. To honour her “abba” on this special day, Soha Ali Khan paid a visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Victoria, Australia. For those who don't know, Mansoor Ali Khan played one of the finest innings of his career at MCG. India were 25 for 5 when Mansoor Ali Khan came in to bat. He scored 75 runs with an injured leg. Though India lost the 2nd Test match by an innings and four runs to Australia, Mansoor Ali Khan's power-packed “75 made it to No. 14 in Wisden Asia Cricket's list of the top 25 Indian test innings.” To celebrate her father and remember his contribution to the world of cricket, Soha, along with her husband actor Kunal Khemu, and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu, posed for a set of happy pictures at the MCG. She has also dropped a throwback picture from the iconic innings.

Soha Alia Khan, who went to Australia for the New Year holiday, in her note, wrote, “It seemed only fitting to remember and celebrate Abba on his birthday today by visiting one of his favourite places to play - The Melbourne Cricket Ground. He scored many test hundreds but many consider his finest innings, as good as any century, to be the 75 at the MCG in 1967-68.” She continued, “India was 25 for 5 when he came in to bat and he needed a runner because of a pulled hamstring - he couldn't play his usual front-foot shots and hooked his way up to India totalling 162…His 75 that day made it to No. 14 in Wisden Asia Cricket's list of the top 25 Indian test innings - ‘An innings played with one leg and one eye'. Happy birthday Abba,” Soha Ali Khan added with a red heart emoji.

Soha Ali Khan's close friend Neha Dhupia was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She shared a red heart emoji. Saiyami Kher followed suit.

Mansoor Ali Khan married actress Sharmila Tagore in 1969. The couple welcomed son, (now) actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970, daughter Saba, who is now a jewellery designer, in 1976, and Soha Ali Khan in 1978. About a week ago, Saba Ali Khan marked her parents' wedding anniversary by posting black and white pictures from Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore's wedding ceremony. In the caption, Saba wrote a heartfelt wish: “Happy Anniversary. Abba and Amma..... You both were the best! Miss reminding Abba, who I think pretended to forget;) it's their Anniversary! And who'd then promptly wish her and get some flowers to surprise her! I guess mostly to let me believe I'd been the reminder. They were MEANT TO BE. Good memories....miss it as I was the one home with both while my siblings had already moved to Mumbai or were studying abroad for most of the time. Just them...And me. Love you guys!” along with pink hearts, floral bouquet, winking eye, and heart-eyed face emoji.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died after battling a lung infection at the age of 70 in 2011.