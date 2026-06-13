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'Coming To You': Man Dies By Suicide, 2 Friends Kill Themselves Soon After

Two deaths within days shocked their relatives and neighbours. However, another piece of bad news awaited them.

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'Coming To You': Man Dies By Suicide, 2 Friends Kill Themselves Soon After
The police are investigating the case from all angles.
  • Two migrants in Gujarat died by suicide after their friend's suicide in Bihar
  • Ravi Shankar Prasad posted a suicide note before jumping in front of a train
  • His friend Dinesh Prasad later died by suicide by hanging in Vadodara
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Vadodara:

A man's death by suicide in Bihar set off a chain reaction, which culminated in the deaths of two of his friends in Gujarat.

The man's friend, Ravi Shankar Prasad, couldn't bear the loss. "I am coming to you soon," he wrote on his social media before jumping in front of a train in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Initially, it was thought his death was an accident. The social media post, however, revealed that his death was, in fact, a deliberate act.

Two deaths within days shocked their relatives and neighbours. Another piece of bad news awaited them.

Dinesh Prasad, who was Ravi's close friend, died by suicide. He hanged himself in their room.

Ravi and Dinesh used to live together in Vadodara. They didn't show any signs of distress before their sudden suicides, according to their landlord.

The police are investigating the case from all angles.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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