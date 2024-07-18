'I'm A Nepo Kid,' Admits Chirag Paswan, But Calls It 'Double-Edged Sword'

Chirag Paswan serves as the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries in Modi 3.0

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President, Chirag Paswan, addressed his status as a "nepotism kid" in a podcast with news agency ANI. As the son of Ram Vilas Paswan, the founder of the undivided LJP, Mr Paswan acknowledged his privilege but also highlighted the inherent challenges of being the son of an influential political leader.

Mr Paswan, who serves as the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries in Modi 3.0, said, "I am a nepo kid, I can't shy away from that fact. I am proud that I am the son of Ram Vilas Paswan. For me, it is a matter of pride."

"If you do good work, people say that it is because of your parents. So the credit is not yours. But if you do bad, then you will hear abuses. So you are always on a double-edged sword," he added.

Despite his privileged position as the son of a party leader, Mr Paswan claimed that his rise to the party's leadership was not automatic. He had to prove himself, especially after the split within the LJP orchestrated by his uncle, Pashupati Paras.

Mr Paras, Ram Vilas Paswan's brother, was the MP from Hajipur, a constituency with a strong Paswan vote bank. However, the last assembly polls indicated that the 6 per cent Paswan vote had consolidated behind Chirag Paswan, a factor the BJP considered when excluding Pashupati Paras from the seat-sharing arrangement for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ram Vilas Paswan had secured the Hajipur seat eight times, with four consecutive victories starting in 1996. In the 2024 polls, Chirag Paswan won the seat by over 1.7 lakh votes.

"I lost everything - the party, the symbol, the organisation, and the house we stayed in for three decades. So everything was taken away from me. I had to start from scratch; I did not even know how to make a new party," Chirag Paswan said.

Following the LJP split, Chirag Paswan contested the 2020 Bihar assembly elections independently, fielding candidates solely against the JD(U), despite remaining within the NDA fold. He led his party's revival through the "Ashirwad Yatra" in Bihar, ahead of the 2024 general elections. A staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Paswan's party won all five seats it contested, making it the only NDA partner with a 100 per cent win rate.

