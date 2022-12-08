Drug Smuggler's 2-Storey House Demolished By Police In Faridabad

A two-storey house built illegally by a drug smuggler on farmland was demolished by Faridabad police on Thursday, officials said.

The smuggler identified as Satyadev (54) is a resident of Tigaon who has been active in the illegal drug trade for the last 12 years, police said.

He was involved in crime for the last 38 years, they said.

A total of 17 cases are registered against the accused, including eight drugs and liquor smuggling, 2 thefts, 2 fights and one each of molestation and obscene act.

"Satyadev had built a two-storey building on Tigaon-Bhainsrawali road in which the accused used to work for drug smuggling. The accused was also served a notice by Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) for violating the law and rules," Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said.

"The building constructed by the accused was finally demolished by a joint team of Faridabad Police and district administration," he said.

In October, properties built on the illegally occupied government land in Faridabad were also razed by the police.

The police here are also preparing a list of criminals who have acquired property illegally. Action will be taken against them as per the law, the spokesperson added.

