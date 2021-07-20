Illegal Rohingya Migrants Pose Threat To National Security: Centre In Lok Sabha

No stay has been granted by the court on the deportation of the Rohingyas, he said (File)

Illegal Rohingya migrants pose a threat to national security, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.



"Illegal migrants (including Rohingyas) pose a threat to national security. There are reports about some Rohingya migrants indulging in illegal activities," Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai stated in a written reply.



The minister said a writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, praying not to deport Rohingya migrants from India.

"The matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court. However, no stay has been granted by the court on the deportation of the Rohingyas," he said.

Mr Rai said India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol thereon. All foreign nationals, including refuge seekers, are governed by the provisions contained in The Foreigners Act, 1946, The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and The Citizenship Act, 1955, and rules and orders made thereunder.



"Foreign nationals who enter into the country without valid travel documents or whose travel documents expire while staying in India are treated as illegal migrants and are dealt with as per the existing legal provisions," the minister added.