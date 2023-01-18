IIT Research Student Killed In Delhi Hit-And-Run, Another Injured

Both Ashraf Nawaz Khan and Ankur Shukhla were pursuing PhD at IIT.

A 30-year-old research student was killed, another injured after a car hit them near the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in south Delhi last night, the police said.



Ashraf Nawaz Khan and Ankur Shukhla were pursuing PhD at IIT.

They were on their way back to the IIT campus after dinner at adjoining SDA Market when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing the road.

Both were rushed to a hospital in Saket by passersby where doctors declared Ashraf brought dead on arrival. Ankur suffered a fracture and is being treated at the hospital.

The car was found abandoned near the accident site and the driver has been identified, police said.

"A search is on to trace the driver," they added.