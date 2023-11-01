IIT Delhi Student Dies By Suicide At Home, Was Under Treatment For Depression

A 23-year-old IIT-Delhi student died by suicide at his house in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Panav Jain, a fourth-year BTech student, was found by his parents at about 9 pm on Tuesday upon returning from their evening walk, they said.

The parents took him to Pushpanjali Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

According to police, Panav's father told them that his son had been suffering from stress and depression for the past few months and was also undergoing treatment for depression.

Police said no suicide note was recovered. Further investigations are on.

