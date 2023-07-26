IIT-Bombay Names Its Main Building After Alumnus Nandan Nilekani

The main building of the IIT-Bombay will be named "Nandan Nilekani Main Building".

IIT Bombay has named its iconic main building after alumnus and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani in recognition of his philanthropic support to the Institute.

The main building of the institute will be named "Nandan Nilekani Main Building", said Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay in an official release.

Last month, Mr Nilekani donated Rs 315 crore to his alma mater to mark 50 years of his association with the institute, following which the IIT-Bombay students had highlighted the poor state of some of the infrastructure at the premier institute.

"In recognition of his esteemed service and philanthropic support to the Institute, IIT Bombay's Board of Governors deliberated and decided to dedicate its iconic Main Building to him," the release said.

Mr Nilekani and IIT-Bombay director Subhasis Chaudhuri were present at the unveiling of the plaque today.

"I am deeply grateful to the Board of Governors of IIT Bombay for this incredible honour. IIT Bombay has immeasurably shaped my life, and I acknowledge the contributions of the team at IIT Bombay, alums and everyone else who have enabled me to give forward to the Institute," said Mr Nilekani, who had joined the institute in 1973 for his graduation in electrical engineering.

"I dedicate this honour to every student who walks by the iconic building - I hope it inspires them to imagine and forge a better tomorrow," the Infosys co-founder added.

Mr Nilekani had tweeted on June 20 his decision to donate Rs 315 crore to IIT-Bombay to mark 50 years of his association with the institute. Following this, the students there had said they want a part of his donation to be used for improving the institute's infrastructure.