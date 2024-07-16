IGL Warns Against Fraud Threatening Disconnection: 'Be Cautious'

Cybercriminals are sending deceptive messages and making calls.

Cybercriminals, who previously targeted people with messages and calls about impending power cuts if electricity bills weren't updated, have now switched to gas connections. After several news platforms raised awareness about the electricity bill scam, fraudsters have moved on to a new tactic involving PNG (gas connection) at home. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has issued an alert to all its customers regarding this new fraud. Cybercriminals are sending messages or calling customers, claiming their gas connection will be cut off if their bill is not updated.

How does the scam work?

Customers receive messages stating, "Dear consumer, your gas connection bill has not been updated. Your gas connection will be cut off. For more information, call the given number: 9xxxxx." Alternatively, an IGL customer may receive a call from an unknown number, where the caller introduces themselves as an IGL official. They then pressured the customer to make an immediate online payment, threatening disconnection due to a pending bill. In their panic, customers comply, falling victim to the scam.

Official IGL Statement

IGL has warned customers: "Attention IGL PNG Customers: Please be cautious of fraudulent calls and messages pretending to be from Indraprastha Gas Limited. These scams may ask you to download an app or click on links for bill payments, often threatening disconnection. Do not respond to such communications."

Tips to Avoid Fraud

Do not panic: If you receive such a message, stay calm. Check for errors: Look for spelling mistakes in the message. Avoid Calling Provided Numbers: Do not call the number given in the message. Official Payments Only: If you need to pay your bill, do so through the official IGL website.

Safety Measures

Ignore suspicious messages. Treat gas connection messages with the same caution as those about electricity bills. Avoid clicking links: Do not click on any links or attachments in the message. Confirm via Helpline: Verify by calling the helpline number on your PNG bill. Use the BP Number: Check the website using the BP (business partner) number from your gas bill. Do Not Download Unknown Software: Do not download Any Desk, Team Viewer, or similar software on an unknown person's advice. Verify on the official website: Check the official website for any messages about paying gas bills or metre disconnection. Contact Customer Care: Use the customer care number provided on the IGL website for any issues.

Police advise caution regarding such messages and links. Officials or government departments will never ask customers to update software on their phones. Do not share bank details or click on any suspicious links. Stay vigilant and protect your personal information.