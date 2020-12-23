2 Dead, 15 Ill After Gas Leakage At IFFCO Plant In UP's Prayagraj

A plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now. The situation is under control, Prayagraj DM informed.

2 Dead, 15 Ill After Gas Leakage At IFFCO Plant In UP's Prayagraj

The employees who fell ill have been admitted to the hospital.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh):

Two people died while 15 employees of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant at Phoolpur fell ill following gas leakage, said Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami.

The employees who fell ill have been admitted to the hospital.

A plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now. The situation is under control, Prayagraj DM informed.

Newsbeep

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed officials to carry out relief work expeditiously.

He has further ordered to investigate the cause of the incident. 

Comments
UPIFFCO Plant Gas Leak

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india