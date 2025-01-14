"If You Show Too Much Arrogance": Chhattisgarh Minister To Protesting Women

Chhattisgarh's Industry Minister Lakhanlal Devangan has come under fire for allegedly threatening women protesting against a massive fraud by a company named Flora Max. The company is accused of defrauding around Rs 500 crore from women in Korba.

The women, demanding justice and loan waivers, staged a protest against the accused company.

On January 12, Minister Lakhanlal Devangan attended a social program in Korba with Agriculture Minister Ram Vichar Netam. A group of women, shows the now viral video, surrounded the ministers, demanding action against the fraudulent company and a waiver of the loans taken in their names.

When they refused to leave, Mr Devangan issued the warning.

"If you show too much arrogance, we will call the police and get you thrown out," Mr Devangan can be heard warning the protestors in the video.

Agriculture Minister Netam advised the women not to block roads or take the law into their hands, promising an investigation and action against the culprits.

Flora Max Service Private Limited allegedly duped women by promoting a fake business scheme. The company collected Rs 30,000 from women and promised monthly returns of Rs 2,700, along with goods worth Rs 35,000.

The company then lured women into taking loans and assured them of profits. However, when irregularities surfaced, the police sealed the company. The women, now burdened by loans taken in their names, face relentless pressure from banks to repay.

Responding to the controversy, Minister Lakhanlal Devangan blamed the previous Congress government.

"This scam originated during the Congress era. Our government has banned such companies. Twelve people have already been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing," he said.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused BJP Minister of behaving like a "street goon".

"This is Lakhanlal Devangan ji. He is a minister of our state. But he is behaving with women just like a street goon. No matter how big a minister you are, do you have the guts to get the women thrown out? That too by calling the police? This is the mentality of BJP. The teachings of RSS. But remember, we will not let your hooliganism continue. Don't even touch our sisters," said Mr Baghel posted on X, along with the video of the incident.

ये लखनलाल देवांगन जी हैं. हमारे प्रदेश के मंत्री जी. लेकिन ये तो बिल्कुल गली के गुंडों की तरह महिलाओं से व्यवहार कर रहे हैं.



आप कितने भी बड़े मंत्री हों, आपकी इतनी हिम्मत कि महिलाओं को फेंकवा देंगे? वो भी पुलिस बुलाकर?



ये है भाजपा की मानसिकता. आरएसएस की शिक्षा.



पर हम आपकी ये… https://t.co/nUkZVIP6D8 — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) January 13, 2025

Mr Baghel also accused BJP leaders of enabling financial scams.

"Participation in loot and plunder has become the identity of BJP," Mr Baghel said, alleging that BJP leaders are often linked to fraudulent companies like Flora Max.