'If You Parade Subordinates Naked...': 'Shark Tank' Judge Anupam Mittal's Take On Elon Musk's Twitter Layoff Decision

Anupam Mittal is a 'Shark Tank India' judge and the founder of Shaadi.com.

'Shark Tank India' judge and founder of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal on Sunday took a subtle jibe at Twitter's new boss Elon Musk.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Mittal wrote that the new 'Chief Twit' has failed to understand that "If you parade subordinates naked in the town hall, it makes it easy for them to pee on you in public". He further delicately targetted Mr Musk and added, "respect is a 2way street, isn't it?"

As smart as he is, why does @elonmusk fail to understand that if u parade subordinates naked in the townhall, it makes it easy for them to pee on you in public 😉 Respect is a 2way street, isn't it? — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) November 20, 2022

The 'Shark Tank India' judge also responded to a Twitter user who commented that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is doing this on purpose, making people talk about Twitter, and is winning. To this, Mr Mittal said that there are other ways to create controversy, besides stepping on those subordinate to you. "many ways to create controversies other than stepping on folks below u. For eg. The blue tick controversy," he tweeted.

many ways to create controversies other than stepping on folks below u. For eg. The blue tick controversy — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) November 20, 2022

Another Twitterati asked, "Do you think there is going to be something positive out of it when everything settles? Do you think the moves by Elon will have some genius outcomes?" On this, Mr Mittal said, "He (Mr Musk) is super smart so he might get somewhere but movies like that usually don't end well."

he's supersmart so he might get somewhere but movies like that usually don't end well — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) November 20, 2022

Mr Mittal's tweets come amid a time when Elon Musk is facing a barrage of criticism over his decision to lay off thousands of Twitter employees. On top of this, Mr Musk also recently issued an ultimatum to Twitter staff requiring them to commit to a hardcore work environment or accept a buyout.

Following this, reports suggested that hundreds of employees resigned before the deadline of the ultimatum. However, responding to the mass resignation, Elon Musk, in a tweet, said that "The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried".

Meanwhile, former 'Shark Tank India' judge and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover also highlighted the Twitter fiasco and offered some advice to startup founders. In a LinkedIn post, he advised Indian founders not to execute the same in their companies.

Instead, to make a cost-effective decision, Mr Grover suggested cutting the salaries of staff by 25 percent (40 percent in the case of tech employees). "Don't be swayed by what Elon Musk is selling as couture. It does not fit your body type," he wrote.