'If You Can't Convince Them, Confuse Them': Ashok Chavan's Swipe At BJP

"All MLAs are united and strong," Congress leader Ashok Chavan said

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday alleged the BJP was using NCP leader Ajit Pawar to "confuse" people. Mr Chavan's remarks came hours after Ajit Pawar, who had joined hands with the BJP on Saturday, on Sunday tweeted that he was still with the NCP and that party chief Sharad Pawar continued to be his leader.

"It is said in English, if you can't convince them, confuse them. BJP is doing the same by putting the gun on someone else's shoulders," Mr Chavan tweeted.

Mr Chavan also posted a video of Congress MLAs taking a stroll in a hotel after meeting senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge. "All MLAs are united and strong," he said.

In a series of tweets after thanking BJP leaders for their congratulatory messages, Ajit Pawar said the "BJP-NCP alliance" will provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years.

"I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people," the 60-year-old leader tweeted.

However, Sharad Pawar rebuked his nephew, saying there was no question of an alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra.

In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra, President's Rule was lifted on Saturday morning, following which Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The development came hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress arrived at a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

