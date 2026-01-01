"If System Was Unfair...": Deepinder Goyal On Gig Workers' Strike

Delivery platforms Zomato and Blinkit have achieved record delivery numbers on New Year's Eve, despite calls for strikes over the past few days, said their founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal on Thursday. The orders delivered were a record high - more than 75 lakh - he said, expressing gratitude to delivery partners who "showed up despite intimidation, stood their ground, and chose honest work and progress".

"One thought for everyone: if a system were fundamentally unfair, it would not consistently attract and retain so many people who choose to work within it. Please don't get swept up by narratives pushed by vested interests," he went on to say in the post.

Goyal said the gig economy has emerged as one of India's largest organised job creation engines, the true impact of which can be seen over time -- "When delivery partners' children, supported by stable incomes and education, enter the workforce and help transform our country at scale".

Speaking of numbers, he said the number of people who showed up for work was not negligible: "Over 4.5 lakh delivery partners across both platforms delivered more than 75 lakh orders (all-time high) to over 63 lakh customers during the day. This happened without any additional incentives for delivery partners".

Zomato and Blinkit delivered at a record pace yesterday, unaffected by calls for strikes that many of us heard over the past few days.



Support from local law enforcement helped keep the small number of miscreants in check, enabling 4.5 lakh+ delivery partners across both... — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 1, 2026

In all of this, support from local law enforcement helped keep the small number of miscreants in check, he added.

Earlier this week, the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union had announced a nationwide strike on 31 December to push their demands on the rights, welfare and dignity of gig and platform workers across India.

"All gig workers, platform workers, digital platform workers, app-based workers, and online freelancers are earnestly requested to participate in the national strike by shutting down all work-related applications and abstaining from providing services on December 31, 2025, thereby making the strike united and effective," it said, underscoring that as of yesterday, more than 1.7 lakh workers have confirmed participation.