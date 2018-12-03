If Statue Of Unity Can Be Built, Why No Action On Ram Temple: RSS To BJP

Various organisations are pressing the Centre to expedite the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

An RSS member on Sunday asked why an act cannot be passed for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya even as the Statue of Unity has been built in Gujarat.

At a public rally jointly organised the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and some regional religious outfits in Mumbai, RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale said that though a separate bench has been formed by the Supreme Court for the Ayodhya case, no decision has been taken yet on the issue.

"If Sardar Patel's statue can be erected on the banks of the Narmada river (in Gujarat), why an act cannot be passed to build a giant Ram temple?" asked Mr Hosabale, the joint general secretary of the RSS.

The rally was organised to mount pressure on the Centre for expediting the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, touted as the world's tallest, on October 31 near the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

"Then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao while speaking before the Supreme Court had stated that if the archaeological survey finds the remains of a temple (at the site), the land would be made available for the temple. The excavation has found remains of the temple, but the court now says that this decision is not on its priority list," Mr Hosabale said.

In his annual Vijaya Dashmi rally in Nagpur this October, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had demanded a law to pave the way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On October 29, the Supreme Court fixed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases for the first week of January in 2019 before an appropriate bench that will decide the schedule of hearing.

Many Hindu organisations have been demanding the construction of a Ram temple, as promised by the BJP before the party came to power in 2014.

The BJP has said that it was committed to the construction of the temple, but was silent on bringing an ordinance in Parliament for the purpose.

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court had in 2010 ordered that the 2.77 acres of the disputed land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

There are at least 14 appeals filed against this high court judgement.