If Ram Temple Is Built, Will Go Light A Lamp There: Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister was in Jaipur, where expressed confidence about Congress victory on assembly polls.

All India | | Updated: November 04, 2018 21:13 IST
If Ram temple is built in Ayodhya, I will light a 'dipak', Bhupinder Singh Hooda said. (File)

Jaipur: 

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that if a Ram temple is built in Ayodhya, he too will light a 'deepak' (lamp) there.

Reacting to Mr Hooda's comments, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has given a statement about 'bad Hindu' and 'good Hindu'. Hooda is saying that he will go and light a lamp if Ram temple is built. I would say please do not be a 'bad Hindu'".

While speaking in Jaipur, Mr Hooda also exuded confidence that Congress will form government in Rajasthan with two-third majority, following the November 7 Assembly elections there.

"Congress will come to power with two-third majority in the state. The party's legislatures will chose the chief minister and the high command will take a decision accordingly," Mr Hooda said.

Bhupinder Singh Hoodaram temple

