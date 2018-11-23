If Need Be, 1992 Will Be Repeated At Ayodhya: BJP Lawmaker

Thousands of people are likely to reach Ayodhya on Sunday

Known for controversial remarks, BJP legislator Surendra Singh on Thursday said "if need be, 1992 would be repeated in Ayodhya on November 25".

The ruling party legislator from Beria in Ballia district referred to the demolition of the Babri mosque at the disputed site by 'kar sevaks' on December 6, 1992.

"If the situation so warrants, we will take law in our hands and ensure that the Ram temple is built at the very site" he said. The temple, he said, would be built at all costs -- "constitutionally, legally or some other way."

"Lord Ram is put up under a tent and 'puja' is being performed every day, so why delay," the legislator said.

The lawmaker took part in a bike rally under the aegis of the Vishwa Hindu parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsewak Singh (RSS), Bajrang Dal and Hindu Yuva Vahini and exhorted people to turn up in large numbers for the Sunday 'Dharam Sabha' at Ayodhya.

Thousands of people are likely to reach Ayodhya on Sunday where the VHP and Hindu seers are slated to gather to demand an early construction of the Ram temple.