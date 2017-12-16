If My Name Didn't Have A 'Gandhi', You Wouldn't Be Here: Varun Gandhi

The 'Gandhi' surname helped me become a two-time Lok Sabha member at a young age, BJP MP Varun Gandhi said today, adding that those without "influential" fathers and grandfathers find it difficult to make a mark in politics.The BJP MP from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh was speaking at a seminar here."Today, I have come to you and you all are listening to me. But the fact is if there was no Gandhi in my name, probably I would not have become a two-time MP at a young age and you would not have come here to listen to me," he said.Mr Gandhi said many talented youngsters are unable to join and shine in politics as they do not have influential fathers and godfathers."The fact is that a young person from a humble background, even if he has the talent and leadership qualities, cannot come into politics unless his father or godfather is someone worthy," he said.The BJP leader said as many as 14 lakh farmers or common people in the county had to go to jails for payment default of Rs 25,000 during the past 15 years, whereas rich people, who owe crores of rupees to banks, are conducting lavish marriages of their daughters."As long as there is no uniform justice in this country, we will not be able to see the India that we are dreaming of.There is still a lot of inequality among people," Gandhi said.He claimed that 60 per cent of the nation's wealth was controlled by one per cent of the country's population.Cricketer Mithali Raj also spoke at the seminar.