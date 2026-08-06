"If Mediation Fails...": Supreme Court In Sunjay Kapur Family Trust Row

The Supreme Court is optimistic: that an "amicable solution" in the dispute between late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur and his wife Priya Kapur over the family trust case can be reached and urged the parties involved to explore that.

The legal proceedings over control of the estate and assets are pending before the Delhi High Court and the petition before the top court seeks a status quo on alienation of all the properties of the trust.

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 last year after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Noting that the ongoing mediation process is proceeding in "quite satisfactory" manner, the top court said the mediation process between the opposing parties will continue till November 2.

The top court had on May 7 appointed former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to act as a mediator in the dispute over the family trust.

The top court directed that the mediator's fees be paid by the RK Family Trust.

It also emphasised that all parties should strive for a resolution before a situation arises where mediation fails.

"If mediation fails, we will allow both parties to proceed in accordance with the law, but let that day not come," Justice Pardiwala said.

During the hearing, the top court stated that it was "quite hopeful" that the ongoing family dispute could be resolved amicably.