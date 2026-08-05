After Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Clears Bill To Increase Supreme Court Judges To 38

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved a bill to increase the number of Supreme Court judges to 38 from 34 with a voice vote.

The bill seeks to replace an ordinance that increased the number of Supreme Court judges.

The Upper House cleared the bill and returned it to the Lok Sabha, it being a Money Bill.

The bill was returned after a brief discussion with Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal saying that it is part of reforms in the judiciary and will help reduce pendency of cases.

"The increase of judges in the Supreme Court is a step to improve the judicial efficiency," he said.

"We will adopt an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism using arbitration, mediation and conciliation to help reduce the pendency in cases." He said the central government is committed to working in coordination with the judiciary in this regard.

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