If Manohar Parrikar Is Fit, Expect No Sympathy From Us: Congress

The Congress in Goa on Thursday said that there was no question of being sympathetic towards the disposition of ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar as the ruling BJP was insisting that he was fit and able to run the administration.

State Congress President Girish Chodankar also alleged that the party would lodge complaints vis-a-vis a series of scams against ministers in the ruling combine, including one involving granting renewal of 88 mining leases, which were subsequently struck down by the Supreme Court for irregularities.

"In the last seven to eight months, since the CM was ill, the people of Goa as well as Congress leaders had shown a sense of sympathy. But we still did not get a full time Chief Minister," Mr Chodankar said.

"But now BJP leaders obstinately maintain that Parrikar is fit and runs the administration well. Now we have put the sympathy behind us," he added.

Mr Parrikar is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi where he is being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer. He has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and now Delhi for the last seven months.