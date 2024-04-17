'If I Have Ever Worked With Sincerity, Please Vote For Me': Nitin Gadkari

"I am 101 per cent sure of my victory," Nitin Gadkari said (File)

Union Minister and BJP candidate from the Lok Sabha constituency, Nitin Gadkari, asserted that if anyone feels that he has done any discrimination, then there is no need to vote for him in the Lok Sabha elections.

"All the recognition that I have received belongs to the people of Nagpur...There is a difference of opinion between wife and husband, families, political parties...In the last ten years, if I have ever done any discrimination in work or injustice to Dalits and Muslims, then there is no need to vote for me. If I have worked with sincerity, then please vote for me," Nitin Gadkari made this speech before campaigning for Phase I of the Lok Sabha elections ended today.

Earlier today, Nitin Gadkari expressed immense happiness on the occasion of Ram Navami, as Ram Janmabhoomi for the very first time, is witnessing a grand celebration amid the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

"This is a matter of immense happiness for the entire country that the Ram temple has been constructed on the birthplace of Lord Ram. Today we are celebrating Ram Navami across the country. Lord Ram is a symbol of our history and culture...Today, with Lord Ram's blessing, we have taken the resolve to establish Ram Rajya..." He further said "I consider the people of Nagpur as my family and they feel the same too. I have received a lot of love from the people of Nagpur," he said.

On Tuesday, Nitin Gadkari released 'Vachan Nama' for the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.

"We plan to open an organic fruits and vegetables and foodgrains market in Nagpur," he said.

"I am 101 per cent sure of my victory. This time I will win the election with a very good margin. Given the support of the public, their enthusiasm, the hard work of the party workers, I will try my best to win with a margin of more than 5 lakhs," Gadkari said after his name was announced by the party.

Nagpur, one of the 48 parliamentary constituencies of Maharashtra, will go to polls on April 19 in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The seat will witness the contest between senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari and Vikas Thakre, who is currently the Nagpur West MLA.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Nitin Gadkari registered victory with a massive vote share of 55.7 per cent. He defeated the current Maharashtra Congress President, Nana Patole, with a victory margin of 2,16,009 votes. Gadkari also defeated Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar with a margin of 2,84,828 votes in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 seats it contested in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)