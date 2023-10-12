'If I Get A Chance...': Akshay Kumar On Opportunity Of Interviewing PM Modi

Akshay Kumar had a 'non-political' interview with PM Modi in 2019. (File)

Actor Akshay Kumar had a 'non-political' interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 and says that he will have such a candid talk again if he gets an opportunity.

Akshay Kumar told ANI in an interview that he seeks to make films that make a difference to the society.

"Who wouldn't want to interview or meet the Prime Minister? I think anybody would want to. If I get a chance, I will also do it," the actor said when asked if he would get another chance to interview PM Modi.

Answering a query about entering politics, Mr Kumar said he is "not getting into politics at all".

"Because I am meant to make films at the moment. I don't know what's next in life but at the moment, I am just made to make films that make a difference to society, that's my role of being an Indian."

Asked about his religious views, Akshay Kumar said, "I'm a Hindu, that's what my mother and my father taught me and I follow it. I don't want to impose it on anyone. I played Lord Krishna in 'OMG Part 1' as simply as I could imagine my God to be...my lord will be as I see. My grandmother used to do puja, so she used to tell me about Ramayana and Mahabharata. Whatever you see in me is what my grandmother has portrayed to me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film 'Housefull 5' in his kitty.

