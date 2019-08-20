'If He Has Guts...': Congress, RJD MLAs Dare Giriraj Singh To Capture PoK

BJP MP Giriraj Singh has often found himself in trouble over controversial comments

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has been served a challenge by opposition leaders in Bihar - to cross the Line of Control and play an active role in capturing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The challenge, issued by Congress spokesperson Premchand Mishra and RJD leader Vijay Prakash Yadav, came after Giriraj Singh's Hindi-language tweet this morning, in which the BJP MP declared "Jai Kashmir, Jai Bharat. Abki baar us paar (this time, we will go across)".

"Giriraj Singh is only issuing statements these days on PoK to mislead people. If he has guts, who is stopping him and the Central government to take a decision to cross the LoC and capture PoK?" Premchand Mishra was quoted in an IANS report.

The BJP leader's tweet comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan, strained over the past few years, hit rock bottom in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in which 40 soldiers were killed. Days later, India sent fighter jets to Pakistan's Balakot to bomb a terror training facility, which led to a dogfight between the two nations at the Line of Control.

Relations have worsened since then, following the centre's decision to withdraw special status in Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories.

Earlier this month Home Minister Amit Shah, who had introduced the government's decision on Article 370 in both houses of Parliament, declared in the Lok Sabha "Kashmir is an integral part of India".

"Kashmir is an integral part of India. I want to make it absolutely clear that every single time we say Jammu and Kashmir it includes Pak-Occupied Kashmir (including Gilgit-Baltistan) as well as Aksai Chin. Let there be no doubt over it. Entire Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the Union of India," Mr Shah said amid protests by some opposition parties, including the Congress and the RJD.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's comments on India reserving the right to change its 'No First Use' policy on nuclear weapons, have been read by many as a well-timed warning to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, RJD MLA Vijay Prakash Yadav dared Giriraj Singh to act on his comments.

"Why does Giriraj Singh only speak about PoK and remain silent on China? It is part of his politics to polarise," he claimed, adding that the comments were simply an effort to "get some space in the news".

Giriraj Singh had earlier declared "India is not scared of Pakistan...", and suggested some political parties were more interested in votes than defending the country.

"India is not scared of Pakistan, whether it is PoK or border... India is more scared of people sitting here, who speak Pakistan's language in parliament for the sake of votes," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

With input from ANI, IANS

