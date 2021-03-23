If Conditions Don't Improve, India Will Again Lose Independence: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav made this assertion while addressing a public meeting near Meerut. (File)

Reiterating his allegation that the three central farm laws will only benefit corporate houses, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asserted that if such conditions persist, the country will again lose its independence.

Mr Yadav made this assertion while addressing a public meeting at Mawana near Meerut.

Referring to the arrival of the British East India Company to the country, Mr Yadav said the people who have read history know how a trading firm ended up becoming the government of India.

Just a law was enacted and the company became the government, he said.

Referring to the movement against the exploitation of farmers by the East India Company, Mr Yadav said a similar fight is needed at present.

These three central laws will laws ruin the country, he asserted.