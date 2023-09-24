'If BJP Had This Willpower...': Team Uddhav MP's Dig Over Women's Quota Bill

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for introducing the Women's Reservation Bill right before the Lok Sabha elections.

Chaturvedi claimed that the BJP lacked "willpower" to give reservations to the women.

Speaking about BJP leader Uma Bharti's recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which she demanded 50 per cent reservation for OBC, SC, and ST women, Chaturvedi said, "A few days ago, Uma Bharti herself said that there should be this (OBC quota) provision in the bill (Women's Reservation Bill). It's clear that she must be pulled up or scolded."

"If BJP had this willpower, this bill would have come long ago and not 6 months before the elections," Priyanka told ANI

Bharati on Saturday said that she would not let the Bill get implemented unless it takes into account the OBC quota. "I (Women) represent half of the population of the country. We have accepted the bill which accounts for 33 per cent reservation to women, but I will not let the bill get implemented unless it takes into account the OBCs," the BJP leader said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bharti wrote to PM Modi over the tabling of the women's reservation Bill, demanding that of the 33-per cent reservation assured for women in the legislative bodies, 50 per cent should be set aside for ST, SC and OBC communities.

“I am presenting a proposal for an amendment before you (PM Modi) as well. I am confident that you will get this Bill passed with the proposed amendments. 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies is a special provision. However, it should be ensured that of these 33 per cent reserved seats, 50 per cent are set aside for ST, SC and OBC women," she added in the letter.

The Women Quota Bill, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, cleared its final legislative hurdle at the Rajya Sabha on Thursday with 214 members voting in support and none against.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bill got the nod of the Lok Sabha as it was passed with a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just 2 against.

Even as some Opposition members flagged concerns over the delay in implementation of the Bill, the Centre maintained that it would implemented after due process.

The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the Lower House.

