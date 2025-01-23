"If Assam Did Not Check Illegal Infiltrators From Bangladesh...": Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that the state on its eastern side has been facing illegal infiltration problems from Myanmar, adding an alert is also being maintained in the state's western as well as southern regions to block the illegal entry of people from the neighbouring country.

The Chief Minister said that Manipur has an inter-state border (204 km) with Assam. He said that Assam, along with Tripura, has also been facing infiltration problems from Bangladesh.

"If Assam could not detect the illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh, these migrants might enter into Manipur," Biren Singh told reporters.

Assam and Tripura share a 263 km and 856 km border with Bangladesh, respectively. Most parts of the international frontiers of the two states have been fenced off, but some areas still remain unfenced.

The Chief Minister said that besides the security forces, indigenous people also must be alerted about the illegal infiltration from across the border.

Giving a stern warning against those people spreading wrong information, he said that appropriate strict action would be taken as per law against those people spreading hate speeches, false and fabricated information and narratives through the social media.

"No one has the right to disturb society, individuals and any family by spreading hate speeches, false and fictitious information through the social media," Biren Singh said, adding that the government would not tolerate any irresponsible statements and views on social media.