IAF Day 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi, Defence Minister Congratulate Brave Warriors Of IAF On Air Force Day

Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932.

Newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in the Indian Air Force Day parade. (File)

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 88th anniversary today. Like every year, the IAF will hold a parade at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad where it will showcase its air power. However, this year will be special as the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in the Indian Air Force Day parade.

Here are the LIVE updates on IAF Day 2020:

Oct 08, 2020 09:00 (IST)
Home Minister Amit Shah extends IAF Day greetings
Oct 08, 2020 08:58 (IST)
Nishan Toli being led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat marches at Hindon Air Force Station.
Oct 08, 2020 08:44 (IST)
Oct 08, 2020 08:43 (IST)
IAF Day 2020: PM Modi congratulates brave warriors of IAF on Air Force Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the ''brave warriors'' of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day 2020 on Thursday.

"Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharti inspire everyone," PM Modi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). 
Oct 08, 2020 08:40 (IST)
The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 88th anniversary today. India showcases its air power at the annual Indian Air Force Day. This year will be special as the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in the Indian Air Force Day parade. Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10, in a major boost to India's air power. Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. The IAF Day parade takes place at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. 
