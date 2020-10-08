IAF Day 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi, Defence Minister Congratulate Brave Warriors Of IAF On Air Force Day

Newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in the Indian Air Force Day parade. (File)

The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 88th anniversary today. Like every year, the IAF will hold a parade at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad where it will showcase its air power. However, this year will be special as the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in the Indian Air Force Day parade.

Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932.

Here are the LIVE updates on IAF Day 2020:

Oct 08, 2020 09:00 (IST) Home Minister Amit Shah extends IAF Day greetings

Greetings on Indian Air Force day!



From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, our brave Air Force personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. Modi govt is doing everything possible to keep our mighty air warriors roaring loud in the skies. pic.twitter.com/ioUCngM38i - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2020

Oct 08, 2020 08:58 (IST) Nishan Toli being led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat marches at Hindon Air Force Station. #WATCH: Nishan Toli being led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat marches at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad. #AirForceDaypic.twitter.com/UrrOGluvaE - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020 Nishan Toli being led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat marches at Hindon Air Force Station.

Oct 08, 2020 08:44 (IST) Air Force Day Parade 2020. Live from Air Force Station Hindan. https://t.co/QNWdvkvjZG - Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 8, 2020

Oct 08, 2020 08:43 (IST) IAF Day 2020: PM Modi congratulates brave warriors of IAF on Air Force Day



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the ''brave warriors'' of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day 2020 on Thursday.

"Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharti inspire everyone," PM Modi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).