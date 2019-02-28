Flight Operations Begin At Srinagar, Jammu After Suspension On Wednesday

"Seven commercial flights landed and four took off from Srinagar in the morning. All flights during the day are scheduled on time," an official at the Srinagar international airport said.

All India | | Updated: February 28, 2019 20:10 IST
Flight operations also started normally to and from Jammu airport (Representational)


Srinagar: 

After being suspended on Wednesday, routine commercial flight operations started on Thursday at both the Srinagar and Jammu airports.

Flight operations also started normally to and from Jammu airport after these were suspended a day earlier when the Indian Air Force decided to seal the airspace in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

