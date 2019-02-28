Flight Operations Begin At Srinagar, Jammu After Suspension On Wednesday

Flight operations also started normally to and from Jammu airport (Representational)

After being suspended on Wednesday, routine commercial flight operations started on Thursday at both the Srinagar and Jammu airports.

"Seven commercial flights landed and four took off from Srinagar in the morning. All flights during the day are scheduled on time," an official at the Srinagar international airport said.

Flight operations also started normally to and from Jammu airport after these were suspended a day earlier when the Indian Air Force decided to seal the airspace in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.