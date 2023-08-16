'I Miss Manish': Arvind Kejriwal Cites Jailed Minister In Birthday Post

Arvind Kejriwal has been claiming that Manish Sisodia was arrested in a false case (File)

It's Arvind Kejriwal's birthday today, but the Delhi Chief Minister said he's missing his former minister Manish Sisodia, who is lodged in jail in an alleged liquor policy scam.

Mr Sisodia, former education minister of Delhi, was arrested in February and has been in jail since.

Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much!



But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case. Lets all take a pledge today - that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India. That will… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2023

"Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much! But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case," wrote Mr Kejriwal on X, formerly Twitter.

The Chief Minister also called upon the citizens to take a vow to provide quality education to every child born in India.

"Let's all take a pledge today - that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India. That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy," he said.

Mr Kejriwal has been claiming that Mr Sisodia was arrested in a false case, adding to the Opposition's allegation of misuse of probe agencies for political vendetta.