'I Hate It, I Despise It': Jaya Bachchan On Why She Is Disgusted By Media

The actor also said that the media edits videos

Actor Jaya Bachchan has finally revealed the reason why she is disgusted with the media on granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast 'What The Hell Navya.' She shared that she feels "very strongly" about the media.

In the podcast, Mrs Bachchan said, "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don't you feel ashamed?)'."

She said it upsets her, "I feel very strongly and it's not that it's today, I felt it from day one. I don't mind if you talk about my work. You say, ‘She's a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she's not looking nice, because it's a visual media, don't mind. But the rest I do mind. Because people who see they see it for a second and then move on. They're onto something else."

Talking about the trolls, Mrs Bachchan said, "If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don't give a damn. You have an opinion about them personally, and you have an opinion about the work they do I understand. You criticise it, you cut it into pieces I accept. You can say, 'She is a bad actor, a bad parliamentarian' but you have no business sitting on the judgment of my personal character. 'She only knows how to get angry. Angry about what? You're intruding, interfering in my personal when I'm walking somewhere, you're taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?"

In the podcast, the actor also said that the media edits videos and post them on different platforms. "What they take and what they put out are two different things. So you have the freedom to do it, what about my freedom?"

Meanwhile, last week Jaya Bachchan attended the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Her encounter with the media is created a heavy buzz on the Internet.

In a viral video, the veteran actress can be seen walking inside the venue with Navya when a paparazzo stumbled while clicking their pictures. On seeing this, Jaya Bachchan says, "serves you right." After a while, she added, "I hope you double up and fall." Soon after the video was shared on Twitter, a user wrote, "What is she always angry about!" while another wrote, "She shouldn't be give this much priority by media."

