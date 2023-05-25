I Believe Congress Will Be Victorious In Rajasthan If...: Ashok Gehlot

The Congress is likely to hold a meeting regarding Rajasthan in Delhi in the next few days.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said he believes the Congress will return to power if it unitedly contests the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Mr Gehlot, while avoiding a question on dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot, further said everyone in the Congress accepts the high command's decision.

In a meeting on May 15, Sachin Pilot warned that if his demands were not met by the end of this month, he would launch a state-wide agitation.

Sachin Pilot has been demanding, among others, a high-level inquiry into alleged scams during the tenure of Ashok Gehlot's predecessor Vasundhara Raje.

On the question of some leaders giving ultimatums to governments headed by their own parties, Mr Gehlot told reporters, "Ye toh media wale jyada faila dete hai (The media plays up these issues). We do not believe in these (things). We believe that the entire Congress should fight the elections unitedly, we will come back victorious." Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan later this year.

The Congress is likely to hold a meeting regarding Rajasthan in Delhi in the next few days.

When asked about the meeting, Mr Gehlot said, "There will be discussions. Everyone will give their suggestions and instructions will be issued by the high command after that.

"Once the high command, the Congress president takes a decision, everyone accepts the decision. Then we get back to work." Mr Gehlot further said, "I hope that in the discussion that will take place, Karnataka's experience may be useful for us. There will be discussions on that too. All of us will accept the decisions taken together and then move forward."

Taking a dig at the BJP over the Karnataka assembly election results, Mr Gehlot said, "The people of Karnataka have taught a lesson (to the BJP) that governments are not formed by donations and spending money.

"The path shown by Karnataka… this path will be shown by the people in every state of the country." The Rajasthan chief minister said the state government's inflation relief camp campaign is running successfully and there is enthusiasm among the people.

This campaign has been designed in such a way that people get relief from inflation, he added.



