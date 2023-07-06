"I Apologise": Shivraj Chouhan Washes Feet Of Tribal Man Who Was Peed On

A tribal man in Madhya Pradesh who was urinated upon by another man in an incident that provoked massive outrage in the state, received special attention today from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who washed his feet, apologized to him and call him his friend.

A video showed the Chief Minister conversing with Dasmat Ravat, a 36-year-old tribal from Karaundi, before washing his feet in a gesture of respect.

यह वीडियो मैं आपके साथ इसलिए साझा कर रहा हूँ कि सब समझ लें कि मध्यप्रदेश में शिवराज सिंह चौहान है, तो जनता भगवान है।



किसी के साथ भी अत्याचार बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जायेगा। राज्य के हर नागरिक का सम्मान मेरा सम्मान है। pic.twitter.com/vCuniVJyP0 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 6, 2023

Mr Chouhan asked Dashmat Ravat many questions, including how he earned a living and whether he and his family are beneficiaries of government schemes.

Referencing "Sudama", the impoverished childhood friend whom Lord Krishna showered with gifts, the Chief Minister said: "Dasmat, now you are my friend."

Mr Chouhan also shared photos on Twitter and wrote: "Dashmat ji, this is an attempt to share your pain, I also apologise to you, for me public is God"

मन दु:खी है; दशमत जी आपकी पीड़ा बाँटने का यह प्रयास है, आपसे माफी भी माँगता हूँ, मेरे लिए जनता ही भगवान है! pic.twitter.com/7Y5cleeceF — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 6, 2023

The man who was caught on camera urinating on Dasmat Ravat, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested on Tuesday under the stringent National Security Act.

In a viral video, Shukla was seen smoking a cigarette while urinating on Dasmat, sitting on the ground. The disturbing video has fueled a political row in the state where polls are due later this year. Shukla is allegedly linked to the state's ruling BJP, and the Congress has accused the party of not protecting tribals.

Dasmat Ravat had earlier called the video fake in a statement that was allegedly prepared under duress.

"A video of atrocity of (a man) urinating on a tribal youth from Sidhi district of the state has surfaced. There is no place for such a heinous act with the youth of the tribal community in civilised society," said former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The backlash has prompted the Chief Minister to order tough action against Shukla, whose home has been demolished.