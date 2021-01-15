'I Am With Trinamool,' Actor-Turned-MP Ends Suspense

"I am with Trinamool," Shatabdi Roy said today after her cryptic post

Actor-turned-politician Shatabdi Roy today cleared her political stand and said that she is going to stay in Trinamool Congress after setting off riples on Thursday with a cryptic social media post amid an ongoing attrition tussle between Bengal's ruling party and the BJP.

"I am with Trinamool," the Birbhum MP told reporters today after the party swung into action to address her concerns. Ms Roy met party colleague and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee today, after which she likely changed her stance. Ms Roy also met TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for an hour-long meeting.

She had hinted at a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi tomorrow but will not make the trip.

"If I take a decision, then I will let you know at 2 pm on the 16th of January," the cryptic sign off in a social media post written on her fan club page read.

According to sources in Birbhum district, which she has represented since 2009, Ms Roy may have genuine reasons for "mental anguish" as the Trinamool's district leadership has allegedly been sidelining her for some time. She had said that she was not able to work in the party.

"It feels as if some people do not want that I go to you. I am not informed about many programmes. If I am not informed, how can I go? This is causing me mental anguish," she wrote on the Shatabdi Roy Fans' Club on Facebook.

Ms Roy was seen walking at the march with Mamata Banerjee on December 29 in Bolpur.

The three-time MP also said "there is no use" continuing in the post if she is not able to work.

"I have tried to reach out to the leadership but it has been of no use. If I am not able to work for the masses then what is the use of continuing in the post," news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

Senior TMC leader Saugata Roy had said the party will try to address her grievances and sort out the issues. Trinamool swiftly swung into action and held meetings with the celebrated actor amid an exodus of MPs ahead of the Assembly elections.

On 19th December, seven Trinamool MLAs as well as a sitting MP joined the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah. The Trinamool has dismissed their "betrayal" as "good riddance to bad rubbish".